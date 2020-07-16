Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

