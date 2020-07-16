Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $56,469,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $181.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

