Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.