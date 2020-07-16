Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 159.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 153.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.