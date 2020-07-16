Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 55.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock opened at $338.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $345.40. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.17.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.