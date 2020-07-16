Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $240,000 Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total transaction of $10,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $276,202.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,741.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,550 shares of company stock worth $102,844,217. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

