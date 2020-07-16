Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNG opened at $262.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.09 and its 200 day moving average is $231.21. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -208.40 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,959 shares in the company, valued at $58,218,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,847 shares of company stock worth $37,155,588. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.92.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

