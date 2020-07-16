Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.