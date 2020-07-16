Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $2,794,935. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

