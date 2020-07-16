Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $219.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.86 and a 200 day moving average of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

