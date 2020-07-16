Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 994.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,157 shares of company stock worth $11,061,476. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

