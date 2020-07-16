Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 66.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 7,490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $1,152,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

RMD opened at $195.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average is $163.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $198.44.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

