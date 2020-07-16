T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $130.64 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

