Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,577.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.61.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

