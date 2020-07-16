Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.61.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.04 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1,577.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

