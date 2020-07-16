NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

