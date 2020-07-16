Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

