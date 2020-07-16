Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,173 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,467,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

GRMN opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.83%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

