MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.93.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $413.23 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $430.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

