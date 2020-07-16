Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $195.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $198.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $1,152,074.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.