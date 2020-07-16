Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.21.

ISRG stock opened at $607.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

