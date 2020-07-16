Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 120,945 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,945 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

