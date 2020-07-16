State Street Corp Has $85.52 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.06% of Omnicell worth $85,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $975,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Shares of OMCL opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

