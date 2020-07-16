IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ball by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Ball by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Ball by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 14,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

BLL opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

