Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 174.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 56.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 146.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 15.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

