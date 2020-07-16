Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

