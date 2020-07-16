Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.19 Million Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR opened at $34.49 on Thursday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

