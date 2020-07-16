Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,488 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 131.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $408.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.50 and a 200 day moving average of $370.62. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.14.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

