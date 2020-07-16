Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 390.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

