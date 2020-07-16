Royal Bank of Canada Has $894,000 Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HUTCHISON CHINA/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

HCM stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

