IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

