GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GME. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,337,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 644.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 338,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get GameStop alerts:

In other GameStop news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.