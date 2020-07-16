Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.8% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.