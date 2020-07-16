Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter.

EVM opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

