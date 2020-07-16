Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,516. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.