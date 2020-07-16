Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,533 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Iradimed worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 117,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Iradimed during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IRMD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of IRMD opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. Iradimed Corp has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $291.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Iradimed had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

