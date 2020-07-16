Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 39.50%.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.