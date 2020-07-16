Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Stake Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,520.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 55,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 60,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina bought 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $49,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Newell bought 64,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $499,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,359.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. On average, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

