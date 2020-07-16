Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 699,685 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $9,040,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 63,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 74,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $488.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.52.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.47. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

