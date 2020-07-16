Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rev Group alerts:

REVG stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Rev Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $355.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Rev Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.