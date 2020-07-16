Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $36,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

