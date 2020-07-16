CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.