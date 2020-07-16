Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after acquiring an additional 579,623 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after acquiring an additional 790,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,507,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

