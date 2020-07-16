CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $762,000 Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chemed were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $462.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total transaction of $142,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

