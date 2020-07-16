CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,309 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Total were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Total in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Total in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Total in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 82,932 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $527,447.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $776,711.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.