CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.30.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $132.97 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

