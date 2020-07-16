CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after acquiring an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $131.72 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

