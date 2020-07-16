CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $861,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after buying an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,035,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,259,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

