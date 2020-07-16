CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded PPG Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.58.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

