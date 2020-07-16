Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Shares of EL opened at $195.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.46. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

